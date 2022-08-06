News Top Stories

Don’t panic, our intelligence top notch, Lagos assures residents

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comments Off on Don’t panic, our intelligence top notch, Lagos assures residents

Following the reports of the possible invasion of Lagos by dreaded terrorists and other criminal elements, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday urged Lagosians to be calm, saying that the state government and security operatives are on top of the matter.

Briefing journalists after an emergency security meeting with security chiefs from the Nigerian Police, the Navy, Army, Customs, and Civil Defence, among others, Sanwo- Olu also urged citizens to ignore reports of imminent attack on Lagos and remain calm. The governor, who addressed the press at the State House, Marina, after the meeting, said that he has also read some news on social media about a threat of an impending attack on Lagos but urged Lagosians to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

Sanwo-Olu said: “In the last couple of days or weeks, there have been a lot of social media news and information about the threat of impending attacks on Lagos. I’ve had on a daily basis security communication with my security operatives. I want to assure our citizens that we are on top of the matter. We felt there is a need to have this important extended security meeting.

“At the meeting, we received a comprehensive report on what the current security situations in the state are. We have come up with strategies and interventions but I want to assure our people that our security men are alive to their responsibility to ensure the security in the state is not compromised. He advised the citizens to remain vigilant and raise the alarm whenever they observe strange things in their areas, assuring that the government will swiftly swing to action. “Our advice to our citizens is to be law abiding and go about their lawful duties and to say something if they see something. Security is the duty of all. They should utilise all the security communication that is available. “We want to assure you we are not unaware of all the concerns that have gone round. The security operatives have given all the assurances to continue to make Lagos safe for all,” the governor assured.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FSI, FUTminna host financial inclusion hackathon in northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

The Financial Services Innovators, in collaboration with the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, is set to host a hackathon to foster innovation and promote the development of inclusive financial solutions in Northern Nigeria. It is aimed at proffering simple and seamless inclusive financial solutions for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, focusing on the […]
News

Kanu: DSS Beat, Arrest Sowore

Posted on Author Reporter

  Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has been arrested by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives at the Abuja Federal High Court. According to reports, the activist was beaten to a pulp and apprehended by security operatives. He was also taken far away from the entrance of the Federal High Court where he went to […]
News

Tanker explosion kills two in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Tragedy struck along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Owerri, Imo State yesterday as a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), exploded and killed two persons. The incident which happened at Irete, Owerri West Council by Forte Oil filling station, triggered panic, causing many to scamper for safety. Our correspondent gathered that the driver of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica