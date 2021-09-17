News

Don’t parade suspects, judge urges law enforcement agencies

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Justice Cyprian Ajah of the Enugu State High Court, yesterday, urged law enforcement agencies to desist forthwith from parading suspects within their custody. Ajah gave the advice while delivering a paper at the ongoing three-day training on the Implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 and Human Rights for Officials of Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Police Force and Judiciary in Enugu. The paper was entitled: ‘Role of the Judiciary and the Courts as well as Innovations in the ACJA Act 2015 and Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJ) Law of Enugu State’. Ajah said parading suspects, even when they are seen in the face of the law as innocent, “is tantamount to media trial”. According to him, parading a suspect or the media trial of a suspect jeopardises the chances of the suspect getting fair hearing in the minds of right thinking members of the public. The judge noted that media trial ends up as a mental torture of the suspect, especially if he is finally proved innocent by the court.

Leave a Reply

