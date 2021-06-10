News Top Stories

Don’t pay ransome if I’m kidnapped – el-Rufai’s wife declares

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajia Asia el- Rufai yesterday declared that Nigerians must sacrifice to end the prevailing insecurity occasioned by banditry and kidnapping ravaging the country. This was as she further instructed that nobody should pay any ransom to kidnappers in the event that she is kidnapped.

El Rufai’s wife made the remarks in Kaduna while addressing participants of a peace and security training, organised for Kaduna women by Equal Access International (EAI). Governor el-Rufai’s wife, who was the Guest of Honor at the event, said that Nigerians must get back their once peaceful country and women have a role to play in achieving that.

Mrs el-Rufai explained that ransom should not be paid if she is kidnapped, adding that: “We must sacrifice to bring this to an end. I am ready to die in the hands of kidnappers if it will bring peace to this country. “For as long as you continue to pay ransom, it is like you are adding kerosene to fire. You are giving bandits and kidnappers money for ammunition to continue to haunt you. We should not pay ransom. This is my personal opinion. “I have said it before and I will say it again: If I am kidnapped, don’t pay any ransom. Rather pray for me that if it is death, I go in a good way and if I am going to be released that I am not violated.

