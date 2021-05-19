News

Don't pitch tent against Israel, CAN warns Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has advised and warned President Muhammadu Buhari, not to join forces with other Islamic countries in fighting against Israel, due to its position as a secular state. The religious body expressed worry over the view of NigeriaasanIslamicState, especially since the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came on board. Recall that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Tur-key, had called on Nigeria to join in the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

A statement signed by CAN’s National Secretary, Barr. Daramola Bade and made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, described Erdogan’s call to teach the necessary lesson to unlawful, unjust and unscrupulous Israel due to its attacks against Palestine, as partisan, biased and misleading. According to CAN, Erdogan had wrongly portrayed Israel as attacking the Palestinians without the Palestinians attacking Israel whereas, the present conflict was caused by the Palestinians who first fired rocket at Israel.

The statement reads in part: “We are worried that Nigeria which was wrongly labelled an Islamic State because of her unlawful membership of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) has been taking sides with the Palestinians since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This was responsible for why the Turkish President askedNigeriatoidentifywith the Palestinians. Is Nigeria an Arab or Islamic State? Why Nigeria? “On behalf of every Nigerian Christian, we call on the Federal government to reverse itself on the support that has been given to the Palestinians to date. As a matter of fact, millions of Nigerian Christians are more interested in cessation of hostilities between the two warring parties than supporting either of them.”

