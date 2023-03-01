Don’t plunge Nigeria into avoidable crisis, Catholic Bishops tells INEC

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to desist from engaging in actions that would plunge the country into an avoidable crisis. The Catholic Bishops’ call contained in a statement signed by its President, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji yesterday, was premised on the growing tension across the country, over alleged manipulation of the 2023 elections by INEC, especially the delay in transmission of results. He said: “For a very long time now, we have been praying for peaceful, transparent and credible elections as well as an accurate transmission of their results. We thank God, who in His infinite mercy, has continued to save our country Nigeria from chaos, anarchy and doom. “Before the general elections of 25 February 2023, Nigerians were assured both by the Federal Government and by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that enough electoral reforms and preparation had been made to ensure that the sovereign will of the people would be accurately reflected in the conduct of the elections. Hence, people trooped out in their numbers to cast votes in order to freely choose their next President and representatives at the Senate and Federal House of Assembly. “Unfortunately, the experiences of many voters on Election Day were a far cry from the hitch-free exercise that was repeatedly promised. In many places, the human element is alleged to have compromised the gains that were expected from the innovations of the new Electoral Act. “In addition, the delay in the electronic transmission of the results of the polling units to the INEC Results Viewing Portal before their announcement at the collation centres has raised suspicion in many minds about the transparency of the entire process. There is, therefore, palpable tension in the air and agitations not just by some political parties but by a cross-section of the Nigerian population. “We, therefore, urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promptly take adequate steps to address the issues of concern in order to diffuse the tension and in the interest of the common good. No matter how long it takes, INEC has to ensure that it does the right thing now to ensure that the sanctity of the collective will of the electorate is not violated, so as to restore the confidence of the citizenry in our government and its institutions. As the saying goes, it is no use running when one is on the wrong road. “We appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm, law-abiding and fervent in prayers. In particular, we urge the leaders of political parties to exercise restraint, while we all give INEC the time to prove that it is still worthy of our trust. At this time, when the nation is standing at the edge of a dangerous precipice, INEC must live above board to avoid plunging the nation into an avoidable crisis.”
Yobe North: Supreme Court affirms Lawan as APC senatorial candidate
The Supreme Court yesterday in a split judgment of three to two affirmed the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Yobe North senatorial poll. The apex court in the majority judgment voided and set aside the judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of […]
Atiku donates N55m to Bayelsa flood victims
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has donated the sum of N55 million to flood victims in Bayelsa State. Speaking at the Government House, Yenagoa, during a sympathy visit yesterday, Abubakar said the donation was his token to support the recovery process of those affected by the flood. Describing the […]
2023: Buhari charges Armed forces on neutrality, wants human rights obligations sustained
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Armed Forces to remain neutral and continue to work within the framework of the constitution. The President gave this charge Monday while declaring the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference open in Sokoto. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the […]
