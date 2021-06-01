News Top Stories

Don’t politicise Gulak’s murder, PDP tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to trivialise or politicise the alarming security challenges in the country. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the ruling party of divisive politics.

 

The party stated that instead of going after the assailants and bringing them to book, as in the case of the murder of Ahmed Gulak, former political adviser to erstwhile President Goodluck Joanthan, APC has resorted to blaming the victims of violence.

 

PDP noted the attempt by the APC to politicise the murder, “an incident that happened in a state under its control, instead of forcefully condemning that act and giving its government a definite marching order to bring the culprits to book.

 

“Nigerians are still expecting some explanations from the APC and its government over that gruesome murder in Ngor Okpalla.”

 

The party said it was rather absurd and a mark of leadership failure that the APC is attacking the PDP for exposing its failures and complicity in the violence and killings in the country, which it added, it has failed to provide answers.

