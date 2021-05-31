Don’t politicise Gulak’s murder, PDP tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to trivialise or politicise the alarming security challenges in the country.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the ruling party of divisive politics.

The party stated that instead of going after the assailants and bringing them to book, as in the case of the murder of Ahmed Gulak, former political adviser to erstwhile President Goodluck Joanthan, APC has resorted to blaming the victims of violence.

PDP noted the attempt by the APC to politicise the murder, “an incident that happened in a state under its control, instead of forcefully condemning that act and giving its government a definite marching order to bring the culprits to book.

“Nigerians are still expecting some explanations from the APC and its government over that gruesome murder in Ngor Okpalla.”

The party said it was rather absurd and a mark of leadership failure that the APC is attacking the PDP for exposing its failures and complicity in the violence and killings in the country, which it added, it has failed to provide answers.

PDP alleged that many of the bandits, terrorists and kidnappers are political mercenaries it imported into the country to unleash violence on Nigerians during elections.

According to the party, the bandits are now killing and maiming Nigerians and turning their evil enterprise into a lucrative venture by extorting money through huge ransoms.

“Of course, it is no longer news that parents of kidnapped students of Greenfield University Kaduna paid N180 million and motorcycles to the abductor to secure the release of their children and wards.

“Just on the heels of the release of the university students, over 200 students were abducted from another school in Tegina, Niger State,” PDP added.

The party challenged the APC to tell Nigerians why its leaders have not raised a strong voice against the incessant mass abduction of students in various parts of the country.

“Our party wants the APC and its leaders to know that they must answer for their atrocities and that this resort to blackmails, threats and distortion of facts will not sway Nigerians,” PDP said.

