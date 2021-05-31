News

Don’t politicise Gulak’s murder, PDP tells APC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to trivialise or politicise the alarming security challenges in the country.
PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the ruling party of divisive politics.

 

The party stated that instead of going after the assailants and bringing them to book, as in the case of the murder of Ahmed Gulak, former political adviser to erstwhile President Goodluck Joanthan, APC has resorted to blaming the victims of violence.

 

PDP noted the attempt by the APC to politicise the murder, “an incident that happened in a state under its control, instead of forcefully condemning that act and giving its government a definite marching order to bring the culprits to book.
“Nigerians are still expecting some explanations from the APC and its government over that gruesome murder in Ngor Okpalla.”

 

The party said it was rather absurd and a mark of leadership failure that the APC is attacking the PDP for exposing its failures and complicity in the violence and killings in the country, which it added, it has failed to provide answers.

 

PDP alleged that many of the bandits, terrorists and kidnappers are political mercenaries it imported into the country to unleash violence on Nigerians during elections.

 

According to the party, the bandits are now killing and maiming Nigerians and turning their evil enterprise into a lucrative venture by extorting money through huge ransoms.

 

“Of course, it is no longer news that parents of kidnapped students of Greenfield University Kaduna paid N180 million and motorcycles to the abductor to secure the release of their children and wards.

“Just on the heels of the release of the university students, over 200 students were abducted from another school in Tegina, Niger State,” PDP added.

The party challenged the APC to tell Nigerians why its leaders have not raised a strong voice against the incessant mass abduction of students in various parts of the country.

 

“Our party wants the APC and its leaders to know that they must answer for their atrocities and that this resort to blackmails, threats and distortion of facts will not sway Nigerians,” PDP said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Muslims: We’ll stop anyone undermining security in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Muslims in Ebonyi State yesterday vowed to stop any of their members or group of people either working or trying to undermine security in the state. They also promised to stop anyone trying to destroy the infrastructure put in place by the state government. The Muslim community disclosed this in a resolution signed by their […]
News

Lawyer petitions IGP over unlawful detention of estate trustee

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Kayode Bankole, has petitioned the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over alleged unlawful detention of an estate trustee, Taiwo Oyewunmi, by policemen attached to WEMABOD Estate, Ikeja, without court order. In the petition, the lawyer described the arrest of Oyewunmi, a legal trustee of the estate of the late madam […]
News

NASS can’t summon President –Sagay

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

… says PDP looking for opportunity to embarrass Buhari A constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN has joined the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN to say the summon of President Muhammadu Buhari by the House of Representatives was unconstitutional. Sagay, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica