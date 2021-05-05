Metro & Crime

Don’t politicise Imo jail break, PDP tells Uzodinma

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has warned Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma not to use the security situation in the state as a political witch-hunt.
Secondus, who spoke in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, said what is happening is not peculiar to Imo State, and therefore has nothing to do with politics.
“It will be wrong for the Governor Hope Uzodinma and his team to begin to look for scapegoats. The government has information of what happened. I don’t believe in any single individual is involved,” the PDP National Chairman stated.
According to him, information available to the PDP indicate that the governor is planning to arrest former governors of the state in connection with the Imo jail break, and called on the Federal Government to intervene to avert possible bloodshed.

Our Reporters

