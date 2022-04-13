News

Don’t politicise Olowu stool, family warns Ogun kingmakers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Lumosa family in the Otileta ruling House yesterday warned kingmakers against politicising the selection process of the next Olowu of Owu Kingdom in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Speaking on behalf of the family, one of the aspirants to the stool, Sunday Adelanwa, faulted the selection process adopted by the kingmakers to choose the next Olowu of Owu. Adelanwa, who hails from Lumosa compound in Otileta Ruling House, one of the five ruling families in the ruling house, called for a fresh process. The Olowu stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, who joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021. Speaking on behalf of Lumosa descendants, Adelanwa called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the Balogun of Owu Kingdom and other kingmakers in the kingdom to consult the oracle for guidance before choosing the next Olowu. The aspirant while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, said the kingmakers failed to abide by the traditional rites of screening applicants for the Olowu stool. He noted that refusing to consult the oracle was one of the reasons the previous Olowu of Owu Kingdom had a short tenure.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC justifies increment

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has justified the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariff. The party said the increase reflects competitive and market driven components, which is supported by the citizenry. The Federal Government, yesterday, increased the ex-deport price of fuel to N151 per litre. Electricity tariff was increased to N66 per […]

2nd Niger bridge
News

IPOB: Name 2nd Niger Bridge after Igbo sons, daughters not Buhari

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected naming the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari but after prominent Igbo sons and daughters. The separatist group made its position known via a statement issued Wednesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, saying: “Under his watch our youths have been slaughtered by security […]
News

Damasak attack: Magashi, Service Chiefs visit Maiduguri

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

In a bid to reaffirm its stronghold on Damasak and other Boko Haram-prone areas in Borno State, the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs, yesterday arrived in Maiduguri on an assessment visit.   New Telegraph gathered that the visit was part […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica