Don’t politicise Olowu stool, family warns Ogun kingmakers

The Lumosa family in the Otileta ruling House yesterday warned kingmakers against politicising the selection process of the next Olowu of Owu Kingdom in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Speaking on behalf of the family, one of the aspirants to the stool, Sunday Adelanwa, faulted the selection process adopted by the kingmakers to choose the next Olowu of Owu. Adelanwa, who hails from Lumosa compound in Otileta Ruling House, one of the five ruling families in the ruling house, called for a fresh process. The Olowu stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, who joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021. Speaking on behalf of Lumosa descendants, Adelanwa called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the Balogun of Owu Kingdom and other kingmakers in the kingdom to consult the oracle for guidance before choosing the next Olowu. The aspirant while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, said the kingmakers failed to abide by the traditional rites of screening applicants for the Olowu stool. He noted that refusing to consult the oracle was one of the reasons the previous Olowu of Owu Kingdom had a short tenure.

