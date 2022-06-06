Don’t provoke unreasonable war, Onitiri cautions Fulani herdsmen

Fulani herdsmen masquerading as unknown gunmen to attack and kill innocent people people in the south have been warned not to provoke unreasonable war in the country.

This warning became expedient following the massacre, last Sunday in a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, by some unknown gunmen; the recent kidnapping of top Methodist Christian leaders and collection of N100 milion ransom from them in the South Eastern State; and the alleged invasion of Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State by armed Fulani herdsmen.

In a Press statement in Lagos yesterday, renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri described the Owo Catholic Church massacre as satanic and devilish.

“The bloodbath is very barbaric and condemnable. The dastardly act should be condemned by all God-fearing and patriotic Nigerians.

“The day they chose to attack Christians was Pentecost Day which is very important in the Christendom. It is a day when Jesus Christ’s disciples recieved the Holy spirit”.

The politician warned seriously that any attempt to ignite a religious war in the south will never succeed. “Any attempt to start tribal war will not be tolerated.

“Yorubas are peace-loving and should not be provoked into unreasonable war. The dastardly attack was allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

“This devilish act must not go unpunished. The attackers must be hounded down and must face the full weight of the law. They should never escape punishment,” he stressed

He blamed the security forces for not doing enough to protect the Nigerian people. “Our security agencies must be held accountable for this satanic act. They should come out clean on this devastation”.

Onitiri called on the Federal Government to urgently declare national mourning for the souls of the innocent and peace-loving people cut down in their prime.

He advised that a state of emergency should be declared on security.

“Our constitution should also be amended to allow every state to have its armed state police to secure lives and properties”, he proffered.

Onitiri also emphasised the need to restructure the Amotekun and made more dynamic while the Eastern and Middle-Belt counterparts should also revitalise their security outfits.

He advised that the Lagos State government should also establish its own Amotekun security outfit, to support all others security operatives in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...