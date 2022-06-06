News

Don’t provoke unreasonable war, Onitiri cautions Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fulani herdsmen masquerading as unknown gunmen to attack and kill innocent  people people in the  south have been warned not to provoke unreasonable war in the country.

This warning became expedient following the massacre, last Sunday in a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, by some unknown gunmen; the recent kidnapping of top Methodist Christian leaders and collection of N100 milion ransom from them in the South Eastern State; and the alleged invasion of Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State by armed Fulani herdsmen. 

In a Press statement in Lagos yesterday, renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri described the Owo Catholic Church massacre as satanic and devilish. 

“The bloodbath is very barbaric and condemnable. The dastardly act should be condemned by all God-fearing and patriotic Nigerians.

“The day they chose to attack Christians was Pentecost Day which is very important in the Christendom. It is a day when Jesus Christ’s disciples recieved the Holy spirit”.

The politician warned seriously that any attempt to ignite a religious war in the south will never succeed. “Any attempt to start tribal war will not be tolerated. 

“Yorubas are peace-loving and should not be provoked into unreasonable war. The dastardly attack was allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen. 

“This devilish act must not go unpunished.  The attackers must be hounded down and must face the full weight of the law. They should never escape punishment,” he stressed 

He blamed the security forces for not doing enough to protect the Nigerian people. “Our security agencies must be held accountable for this satanic act. They should come out clean on this devastation”. 

Onitiri called on the Federal Government to urgently declare national mourning for the souls of the innocent and peace-loving people cut down in their prime. 

He advised that a state  of emergency should be declared on security.
“Our constitution should also be amended  to allow every state to have its armed state police to secure lives and properties”, he proffered.

Onitiri also emphasised the need to restructure the Amotekun and made more dynamic while the Eastern and Middle-Belt counterparts should also revitalise their security outfits.

He advised that the Lagos  State  government should also establish its own Amotekun security outfit, to support all others security operatives in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Orlu crisis: Soldiers won’t be withdrawn until sanity is restored, says Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has said his administration would not yield to pressure to withdraw soldiers from some flashpoint areas in the Orlu Senatorial district until law and order are restored. The governor, who spoke through the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Cyprian Akaolisa, said he invited soldiers to restore […]
News

Lagos: Police rescue man tied to stake over N4.6 million

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos have arrested a creditor, identified as Oluchi Okoye a.k.a PACA, who took laws into his hands and tied his debtor, Reuben Alozie, with rope and held him hostage over an unpaid sum of N4.6 million debt.   The debtor was rescued by policemen attached to the Denton Police Station while Okoye was […]
News Top Stories

AIB: Why Kabo, Aero, Skybird incidents occurred

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru yesterday enumerated the reasons three Nigerian airlines were involved in serious incidents causing substantial damage to their airplanes. That was following the release of three serious incident reports in Abuja by the agency yesterday. The serious incident reports were those involving a Gulfstream G-1V aircraft owned and operated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica