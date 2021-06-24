Don’t reintroduce Decree 4, Onitiri cautions APC govt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government has been cautioned against any attempt to resuscitate the dreaded Decree 4 media law through the amendments of the Nigerian Press Council Act and National Broadcasting Commission Act, currently at the National Assembly. Lagos-based critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, said re-introducing the law through the back door by the APC government would be resisted through constitutional means by democrats in the country. In a statement in Lagos yesterday, the politician emphasised that such amendments were diversionary when millions of Nigerians were dying of hunger, when farmers could not go to their farms and people’s movements were restrained because of insecurity perpetrated by armed herdsmen, kidnappers, terrorists and while corruption had reached rooftops and the economy had remained comatose. Onitiri said embarking on such amendments now, was like taking the people for a ride and testing their will, because Nigerians were hungry and angry.
