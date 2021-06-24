News

Don’t reintroduce Decree 4, Onitiri cautions APC govt

Posted on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government has been cautioned against any attempt to resuscitate the dreaded Decree 4 media law through the amendments of the Nigerian Press Council Act and National Broadcasting Commission Act, currently at the National Assembly. Lagos-based critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, said re-introducing the law through the back door by the APC government would be resisted through constitutional means by democrats in the country. In a statement in Lagos yesterday, the politician emphasised that such amendments were diversionary when millions of Nigerians were dying of hunger, when farmers could not go to their farms and people’s movements were restrained because of insecurity perpetrated by armed herdsmen, kidnappers, terrorists and while corruption had reached rooftops and the economy had remained comatose. Onitiri said embarking on such amendments now, was like taking the people for a ride and testing their will, because Nigerians were hungry and angry.

Our Reporters

News

Iran, Turkey slam UAE over agreement with Israel  

Posted on Author Reporter

Iran and Turkey lashed out at their regional rival the United Arab Emirates on Friday over its decision to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel in a U.S.-brokered deal, accusing it of betraying the Palestinian cause. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the deal a “dagger that was unjustly struck by the UAE in the backs of the […]
News

Edo 2020: Coalition of 35 political parties endorse Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

T hirty-five registered and the recently de-registered Political Parties in Edo state yesterday announced their endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki for the September 19 governorship election in the state. The parties said they joined their structures together towards ensuring the re-election of the incumbent governor and his deputy Mr. Philip Shaibu, for another four years […]
News

Abducted 13-year-old boy in Ogun regains freedom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola, who was abducted by gunmen in Ogun State, has regained his freedom three days after. Ajibola was abducted on Saturday night at his residence in Destiny Estate, Obada-Oko in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state. Ajibola, his mother, Bisi Ajibola and grandmother were returning from their shop after attending […]

