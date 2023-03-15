News

Don’t reject old naira notes, govs plead with traders, transporters

Posted on Author Olufemi Oni, Cheke Emmanuel and Ayobami Agboola with agency reports Comment(0)

Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) have appealed to traders, transporters, artisans and others to accept the old naira notes for transactions. This followed the reports that many traders and transporters are refusing to receive the old N500 and N1000 notes despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday declaring them legal tender following the Supreme Court judgment of March 3 that the denominations should remain legal tender until December 31. AbdulRazaq said: “Banks are now officially issuing the old naira notes. I, therefore, urge all residents to spend and receive both the old and the new naira notes. “This appeal especially goes to our marketers/traders. Further rejection of the old naira notes is in breach of the Supreme Court judgment.”

He added: “Citizens are to note that rejection of the legal tender, such as the old naira note, is a serious crime under our law.” Sule, who made his appeal after meeting with bank managers at the Government House, yesterday, said the state government became worried following the losses suffered by farmers who couldn’t transport their produce to the market because of naira scarcity. Meanwhile, our correspondent, who monitored the level of compliance by commercial banks and traders in Osogbo yesterday, saw many customers coming out of banks with old banknotes. Mrs Grace Akintade, who withdrew some cash from a bank in the Aregbe area of the Osun State capital, said the old notes are now available in the city.

In Port Harcourt, reports said some of the banks paid out the old banknotes to their customers yesterday. It was learnt that a majority of the banks paid their customers a maximum of N5, 000 of the old naira notes irrespective of the amount of money they requested. It was learnt that many transporters accepted the old naira notes from their passengers. In Yobe State, reports said banks accepted and issued the old banknotes. But reports from Borno State said a majority of the banks had no old or new banknotes.

Our Reporters

