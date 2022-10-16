Metro & Crime

Don’t release any flood funds to any politician, WPI warns

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) has advised the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under Akwa Efiong not to release any flood money to any politician especially now that the 2023 general election is around the corner.

The group in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Charles Taylor on Saturday, stated that if the funds are released to politicians, it will be diverted.

Blaming the NDDC, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for their lack of preparedness to handle the ongoing flood disaster, the group maintained that despite all the warnings ahead of the flood, Akwa’s NDDC failed to prepare for it.

WPI particularly frowned at the nonchalant attitude, insensitivity and what it described as obvious lack of capacity being displayed by the Interim Administrator of NDDC, Dr. Efiong Akwa, at a time people of the region were urgently in need of the Commission’s intervention.

Taylor, a former factional President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, said it was time President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a substantive board for the NDDC.

 

Reporter

