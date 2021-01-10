Faith

Don’t relent in praying for Nigeria’s peace, unity, CAN urges

The Christian Association (CAN), Okitipupa Chapter, Ondo State, has urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the unity and peace as well as stronger and better Nigeria for all.

 

The Chairman, CAN, Okitipupa Chapter, Pastor Peter Akinyelure, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Okitipupa. Akinyelure said that what the country needed now was for all Christians, Muslims and Traditional worshippers to continue to pray for the country and put-up a common front.

 

According to him, if everything fails, God and prayers will never fail, the current challenges in the country are just temporary if Nigerians will not relent in their prayers. He also appealed to government at all levels to create jobs for the youths to guide against youths restiveness and protests that always lead to wanton destructions.

 

“With everything that we are facing in this country right now, my advice in this New Year is for Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the unity and peace of this nation.

 

“Our country can only be stronger and better if we all can pray because if every other thing failed, God and prayers will not fail,” he said. Akinyelure also said Okitipupa CAN Chapter would be organising a prayer session.

 

He said that the gathering was to start the year with prayers and supplications against any form of wanton destruction which makes the state to lose most of its valuable heritage, especially during the 2020 #EndSARS protest.

 

“We are starting the New Year with prayers to commit our council area, the state and the country at large to the hand of God, for Him to take charge of everything this 2021,” he said

