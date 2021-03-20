Don’t repair Port Harcourt refinery, build new one –Adebanjo tells FG

A chieftain of a Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has urged the Federal Government to build an entirely new refinery rather than spending $1.5 Billion to refurbish the nation’s refinery in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Speaking in a telephone interview, the elder statesmen described the planned refurbishment of the refinery as a waste of resources considering the huge amount of money that has been expended on the refinery over the years. “The Federal Government should construct another refinery entirely. They have been employing a carpenter to do the work of a tailor. “They have wasted a lot of money on the refinery.

They are not prudent at all. How much does it cost to build a new one. The time they would spend to repair the refinery would have been spent to build another one. Repairing the refinery is not a wise decision at all. “It would be wiser and prudent to construct a new one. They should not waste the money of the country, but a new refinery should be constructed for a better result,” he said.

