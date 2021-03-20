News

Don’t repair Port Harcourt refinery, build new one –Adebanjo tells FG

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI Comment(0)

A chieftain of a Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has urged the Federal Government to build an entirely new refinery rather than spending $1.5 Billion to refurbish the nation’s refinery in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Speaking in a telephone interview, the elder statesmen described the planned refurbishment of the refinery as a waste of resources considering the huge amount of money that has been expended on the refinery over the years. “The Federal Government should construct another refinery entirely. They have been employing a carpenter to do the work of a tailor. “They have wasted a lot of money on the refinery.

They are not prudent at all. How much does it cost to build a new one. The time they would spend to repair the refinery would have been spent to build another one. Repairing the refinery is not a wise decision at all. “It would be wiser and prudent to construct a new one. They should not waste the money of the country, but a new refinery should be constructed for a better result,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Pension: 2,100 aggrieved contributors to switch PFAs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent launch of pension transfer window by the National Pension Commission (Pen- Com) has triggered agitation as over 2,100 Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders have applied to move their accounts from their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to another one. Disclosing this at a virtual 2020 Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) Media Retreat […]
News

Obaseki’s victory confirms Nigerians dumping APC, says Jegede

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said that the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was a confirmation that Nigerians were tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC).   Jegede in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Samuel Fasua, in Akure, […]
News Top Stories

Watch your utterances or face our wrath, Gani Adams tells ACF, Miyetti Allah

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday urged the Arewa Consultative Forum,(ACF) and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), to watch their utterances on insecurity in the region or risk the wrath of the Yoruba nation.   Speaking against the backdrop of the threats of war by the Northern […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica