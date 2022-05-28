Don’t rest on your oars, Aisha Buhari tells Binani, Adamawa female guber APC candidate-elect

First Lady and wife of the President, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated Sen. Aisha Dahiru Binani over her Victory at the just-concluded governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

The First Lady described her emergence as the governorship candidate of the party in Adamawa State as a victory for all Nigerian women.

She called on Sen. Binani not to rest on her oars, as the journey had just begun.

Binani had at the weekend trounced her opponents, including former anti-graft czar, Nuhu Ribadu, ex-Adamawa State governor, Muhammad Bindow and Abdulrazak Nimdas amongst others to secure the ticket.

