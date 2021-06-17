Sports

Don’t sabotage Nigeria’s Tokyo 2020 journey,  FG warns

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says it finds it pertinent to warn that it will not accept any act of sabotage calculated at undermining Nigeria’s chances at the Tokyo Olympics.
The warning, contained in a letter signed by a director in the ministry, Muhammed Manga, became necessary after it was brought to its notice that certain elements were involved in acts aimed at sabotaging Nigeria’s Olympics Invitational trials slated for this weekend at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos. This act is tantamount to undermining Nigeria’s national interest in the area of sports. For the avoidance of doubt, a successful AFN Congress held in Abuja to elect a new Board, led by Tony Okowa as President. This new board for the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) was inaugurated by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development on June 15, 2021.
“This should expectedly bring closure to all the distractions occasioned by the leadership crisis that ended with the expiration of the old AFN board.
“The ministry’s focus remains achieving an impressive podium performance for Nigeria at the Olympics, for which it has approved a series of qualifying events for Team Nigeria athletes to score the final points required to qualify for the Olympic Games”‘Anyone, under any guise, attempting to block participating countries and athletes from attending these events is consequently sabotaging Nigeria, and will be held accountable,” read the statement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Rohr lists Musa, Ekong, 23 others for Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia friendlies

Posted on Author Reporter

    Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has called up 25 players ahead of next month’s friendly matches against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, scheduled for Austria. Five other players have been put on standby. In the three-time African champions’ first games this year, as a result of […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Atlético survive late Elche scare, Real keep up chase

Posted on Author Reporter

• Elche miss injury-time penalty in 1-0 win for Atlético Madrid • Real beat Osasuna, Lille beat Nice to stay top of Ligue 1 Real Madrid’s Brazilian duo Eder Militão and Casemiro struck in the second half to secure a 2-0 home win over stubborn Osasuna on Saturday and keep the heat on the La Liga leaders, Atlético […]
Sports

Corruption in Nigerian league almost forced me out of sports –Olopade

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The CEO of Nilayo Sports, Bukola Olopade, who has been organising Road Races in the country in a recent interview on a Whatsapp group, FUBS, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA has stated that former president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba, galvanised him into organising marathon. Excerpts… Why did you fall in love […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica