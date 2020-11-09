News

Don’t scramble for 2023 guber ticket, Udoedeghe warns A’Ibom APC chieftains

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo Comment(0)

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

 

National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Senator John James Udoedghe has warned  members of the party in Akwa Ibom to stop fighting among themselves over 2023 governorship  ticket of the party as he remains authentic candidate for next election in the state.

 

Addressing a press conference in uyo Akwa Ibom State capital on Monday to mark his 57th birthday anniversary, Senator Udoedgehe observed that those who fought him before he defected to the APC in Akwa Ibom have regrouped to fight again over the party ticket in 2023 .

 

“When I led opposition in Akwa Ibom State many years ago, those who were fighting me were in PDP. I told them that change would take over the country and they never believed. Now all those who were fighting me are now in APC and they have perfected their plans to fight me again even in APC that they hated.”

 

Senator Udoedgehe, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) advised Akwa Ibom people never to expect any federal presence in terms of infrastructure because President Mohammedu Buhari never had winning votes from the state and enjoined them to vote for the party in 2023 to attract development to the state.

 

Udoedgehe blamed the youths for plans to outsmart their elders by floating a juvenile party against the elders in 2023 saying such moves were counter productive.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: We must anticipate, prepare for second wave – PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) for the control of COVID-19 pandemic has urged Nigerians to anticipate and prepare for a possible second wave of the disease should protocols be jettisoned as the government further relaxes ease of doing business in the country.   The PTF also disclosed that the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) […]
News Top Stories

Buhari scores Service Chiefs low

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says performance on battlefield not good enough President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed dissatisfaction with the performances of the Service Chiefs in the counter-insurgency war and other security threats confronting Nigeria. The President, who gave the verdict yesterday at a meeting with the Service Chiefs, warned that he would no longer tolerate excuses from them for […]
News

Benue Govt House deserted over rising COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Govt not grounded, says Ortom’s spokesman   Normal official activities at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, the state capital, have been crippled as government officials and others doing menial jobs have deserted the seat of power.   This is because of the increasing level of COVID-19 cases that has hit the state leaving […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: