Don’t scramble for 2023 guber ticket, Udoedeghe warns A’Ibom APC chieftains

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Senator John James Udoedghe has warned members of the party in Akwa Ibom to stop fighting among themselves over 2023 governorship ticket of the party as he remains authentic candidate for next election in the state.

Addressing a press conference in uyo Akwa Ibom State capital on Monday to mark his 57th birthday anniversary, Senator Udoedgehe observed that those who fought him before he defected to the APC in Akwa Ibom have regrouped to fight again over the party ticket in 2023 .

“When I led opposition in Akwa Ibom State many years ago, those who were fighting me were in PDP. I told them that change would take over the country and they never believed. Now all those who were fighting me are now in APC and they have perfected their plans to fight me again even in APC that they hated.”

Senator Udoedgehe, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) advised Akwa Ibom people never to expect any federal presence in terms of infrastructure because President Mohammedu Buhari never had winning votes from the state and enjoined them to vote for the party in 2023 to attract development to the state.

Udoedgehe blamed the youths for plans to outsmart their elders by floating a juvenile party against the elders in 2023 saying such moves were counter productive.

Like this: Like Loading...