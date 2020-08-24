Don’t scrap amnesty programme now-Omo-Agege cautions FG

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has cautioned the Federal Government not to implement its alleged plans to scrap the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region.

Omo-Agege, who spoke in Abuja at the weekend, when he played host to a socio-political organization, New Era Forum, however, charged people in the region to fashion out new strategies towards holding their leaders accountable in governance.

He described the rumoured decision of the Federal Government to abrogate the amnesty Programme as premature and ill-timed, warning that if carried out, the action would truncate the fragile peace currently enjoyed in the region as a result of the Programme.

“It is pertinent to note that, in recent times, there has been a debate for either the scrapping or retention of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, introduced by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009 for Niger Delta militants, who had engaged in armed struggle for a better deal in the oil-rich region.

However, reacting to the issue, Omo-Agege said: “I don’t think that the timing is right for the Amnesty Programme to be scrapped. We have challenges right now in the North East, the ravages of Boko Haram, banditry in North West and North Central.

“Those are enough challenges already in this country. I don’t believe that this is the time to reawaken the agitations of militancy in the Niger Delta region

Like this: Like Loading...