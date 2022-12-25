Don’t see politics as dirty game, Lalong tells Northern Christian leaders

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has hosted Northern Christian Leaders in Jos with a charge for them to mobilize the Church to be active in politics and demand accountability from political office holders.

Lalong while speaking with the Christian leaders in Jos said it was necessary because anyone who God gives power must work for the interest of all Nigerians irrespective of their faith.

“This is why we must work harder towards mobilizing our brothers and sisters to actively participate in the political process, so as to not only decide who leads them, but also have a say on the table when decisions are being taken.

“We can no longer afford to treat politics as a dirty game thereby leaving it to some few people, and yet complain of marginalization and poor governance. It is the Church that has the solution to the world since Jesus Christ called us the Salt of the Earth and Light of the World”.

Governor Lalong said as Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, he has enjoyed tremendous support and collaboration from the Christian leaders within Plateau State and the entire Northern Region, who have had to engage him and other leaders over policies and programmes of government as well as other national issues particularly as they affect the Christian community.

He disclosed that he was aware of the expectation of Christians especially as it relates to issues affecting their rights and privileges as well as security and safety within the political system.

“Therefore, as we approach 2023 when Nigerians will be making crucial decisions, I challenge you as leaders to guide your members to first be part of the process and also ensure that they do not make decisions based on emotions and other factors that will not add value to their aspirations. We should be strategic and look at the bigger picture and how it affects our interests” he said.

The governor assured them that as a Christian and a Knight of the Catholic Church, he will continue to do his best to protect the interest of the body of Christ in any position God gives him to serve the people.

In their goodwill messages, COCIN President Rev. Dr. Amos Mhozo who spoke on behalf of heads of denominations in Plateau, Rev. Dr. Yusuf Wushishi, and former Governor of Adamawa State Bala James Ngilari said the Church must be involved in politics by sensitizing its members towards participation in order to advance righteousness in governance.

They emphasised the need for men of God to always preach peace and douse tensions associated with elections as Nigeria will not end because it is just a constitutional duty to change leaders.

They were also of the view that religious leaders should encourage people to do the right thing and vote for who they choose without intimidation, harassment and coercion.

Bishop John Praise Daniels led other clergy to pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria and for the successful conduct of the 2023 elections. They also prayed for Governor Lalong in his responsibilities as Chairman Northern Governors Forum and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

