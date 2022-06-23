Don’t sell your votes, Oyetola begs electorate

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday urged the people of the state to shun the act of selling their votes to politicians who he said have been boasting around to induce the electorate with dollars and pound sterling. The governor alleged that a gubernatorial can-didate was planning to involve himself in the act of vote-buying, calling on the people of the state to reject the act, just as he said that the electorate should collect their money without voting for them. Oyetola, who said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not for ‘fire for fire,’ said they were to uphold a good democratic system.

He stated this while addressing thousands of supporters in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government Area of the state. He said: “We are not for ‘fire for fire’ politics, not for ‘pound, euro game,’ but we are to uphold a good democratic system. “Let us consider the future of our children, don’t give room for inducement. If they collect money, but don’t vote for them. The future is very important.”

