News

Don’t sell your votes, Oyetola begs electorate

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday urged the people of the state to shun the act of selling their votes to politicians who he said have been boasting around to induce the electorate with dollars and pound sterling. The governor alleged that a gubernatorial can-didate was planning to involve himself in the act of vote-buying, calling on the people of the state to reject the act, just as he said that the electorate should collect their money without voting for them. Oyetola, who said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not for ‘fire for fire,’ said they were to uphold a good democratic system.

He stated this while addressing thousands of supporters in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government Area of the state. He said: “We are not for ‘fire for fire’ politics, not for ‘pound, euro game,’ but we are to uphold a good democratic system. “Let us consider the future of our children, don’t give room for inducement. If they collect money, but don’t vote for them. The future is very important.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…assent shows Buhari’s disdain for N’Delta –PANDEF

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

With or without bill, our region will remain undeveloped – Reformed Niger Delta Avengers   The Pan Niger Delta Forum has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s assentation of the Petroleum Industry Bill despite negative reactions from the people of the Niger Delta simply speaks to the repugnant attitude of disregard, propelled by arrogance, disdain and […]
News

New Zealand tried to deport attacker after he arrived as refugee

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand had tried for years to deport the knife-wielding militant who wounded seven people at a mall in Auckland last week, the government said after it released more details on the attacker following the lifting of a court suppression order. Court documents made public on Sunday identified the attacker as Ahamed Aathil Mohamed […]
News

Lai Mohammed: I’ve no mission with Twitter in US

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday said the online media report that he “sneaked out of Nigeria to meet with Twitter executive” in the United States was fake. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Washington, the minister said his official visit to the U.S. had nothing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica