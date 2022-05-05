Don’t sell your votes, PDP stalwart tells members

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Mike Okeme, has lauded the prevalent peace in the state, describing it as the most important factor that makes democracy thrive in the society. This was as he stated that any nation that wants to grow in all aspects should embrace peace as a prerequisite to fast-track peace and harmony. Okeme, a former Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Labour and SERVICOM Matters, disclosed this shortly after addressing the members of a political pressure group, the Campaign Flow in Asaba, the state capital, saying all hands must be on deck to ensure the success of PDP in all the general election in the state.

He told the members of the Campaign Flow spread across the 25 local government areas of the state that the political pressure group would give overwhelming support to whoever emerges as the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election.

“We believe in ourselves; we equally believe that PDP, the leading political party in the state, and across the country will not be a loser in any election,” the Patron of the Campaign Flow group stressed, and insisted that the party would not play second fiddle during the election exercise. While assuring the supporters that every member would be carried along in the scheme of things, the PDP stalwart, however, admonished members not to sell their conscience with bags of salt, rice and money, stressing that it is a sin for someone who is committed to a course to sell his integrity.

