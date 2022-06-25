News

Don’t sell your votes to corrupt politicians EU tells Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…as INEC promises to extend voter registration deadline

Head of the European Union delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Samuela Isopi, has appealed to youths in the country not to sell their votes during the forthcoming general election scheduled to hold next year.

This came as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that the June 30 deadline for the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) would be extended.

This was disclosed on Saturday during the Youth Vote Count concert at the old parade ground, Abuja, organised by INEC in partnership with EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) and YIAGA Africa to mobilise youths across the state for the on-going nationwide CVR exercise.

Isopi, who insisted that youths in Nigeria have the numbers to drive a positive change in the country, urged them to challenge the elders and leaders to stand for their values.

He said: “This is the start of a great change. We can feel the energy. Nigerians are mobilising and there is this feeling that this time they are ready to be the driver of change. You have the Power to drive positive change. Get your PVC and use it. Your votes will count and don’t give up your power. Don’t sell your votes because if you sell your votes, you sell your future.

“Go out and challenge your leaders and stand for your values. This is the way to build democracy, to have better governance and a better Nigeria. The EU will stand by you and by all Nigerians to make Nigeria democracy stronger.”

Announcing an extension in deadline for CVR, INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu was, however, silent on the duration of the extension, even as he added that distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for the ongoing CVR exercise would begin in October, 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Niger Corps members are COVID-19 free – NYSC

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Monday disclosed that none of the Batch B Stream 1 Corps members tested positive for COVID-19. This is as the Niger State Coordinator, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi during the opening ceremony of the Batch B Stream 1 orientation course, said that 620 corps members, camp officials and camp marketers […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: Parts of Lviv without power, water after Russian strikes

Posted on Author Reporter

  The strikes shattered the calm of a spring evening. At least three Russian missiles hit electrical substations around the western city of Lviv, close to the Polish border late on Tuesday, reports the BBC. Parts of the city are without power and water in the wake of what was thought to be an attack […]
News

‘APC, PDP terminally ill, will become irrelevant in 2023’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Even when I came out and was asked, I said Obasanjo has inalienable right as a Nigerian to look for any position provided it is constitutional and I added if after Obasanjo, Iyabo Obasanjo is the best candidate that Nigerians can have, so be it. So can I now come today and contradict myself? No. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica