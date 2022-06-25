Don’t sell your votes to corrupt politicians EU tells Nigerian youths

…as INEC promises to extend voter registration deadline

Head of the European Union delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Samuela Isopi, has appealed to youths in the country not to sell their votes during the forthcoming general election scheduled to hold next year.

This came as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that the June 30 deadline for the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) would be extended.

This was disclosed on Saturday during the Youth Vote Count concert at the old parade ground, Abuja, organised by INEC in partnership with EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) and YIAGA Africa to mobilise youths across the state for the on-going nationwide CVR exercise.

Isopi, who insisted that youths in Nigeria have the numbers to drive a positive change in the country, urged them to challenge the elders and leaders to stand for their values.

He said: “This is the start of a great change. We can feel the energy. Nigerians are mobilising and there is this feeling that this time they are ready to be the driver of change. You have the Power to drive positive change. Get your PVC and use it. Your votes will count and don’t give up your power. Don’t sell your votes because if you sell your votes, you sell your future.

“Go out and challenge your leaders and stand for your values. This is the way to build democracy, to have better governance and a better Nigeria. The EU will stand by you and by all Nigerians to make Nigeria democracy stronger.”

Announcing an extension in deadline for CVR, INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu was, however, silent on the duration of the extension, even as he added that distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for the ongoing CVR exercise would begin in October, 2022.