Arts & Entertainments

Don’t send me to early grave, Eniola Badmus tells critics

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nollywood movie star, Eniola Badmus, has advised the general public to desist from bodyshaming her so as not to send her to an early grave. The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, December 10, 2020, where she reacted to those who have criticised her over her weight.

‘Members of the public, do not send me to my early grave. Na chubby I chubby, I nor steal your meat,” she wrote. “The bully about being plus size is huge…Y’all the reason a lot of people go into depression and so quick to put RIP on their pictures. The same body that you hate is the same body that puts food on my table is the same body that brings joy and laughter to you when watching it on TV. Laughing at me because I be coconut head I do my thing my way…Y’all need to see the amount of body shaming I receive every day of my life,” she added.

The actress further stated t h a t , “the pressure is so unbear- able. Friends, family, society as a whole, you all need to chill… Allow me to live my life and let me run my race.” Over the last few months, the actress has been on a weight loss journey. She has shared photos of the journey so far via her social media pages, which has been received with mixed reactions.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Ovraiti: Lockdown has helped me to redirect my art

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME,

Renowned artist, Sam Ovraiti, is unarguably one of Nigeria’s best known water colourists. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his experience during this lockdown and why he believes strongly on building the future. He also talks about challenges and way forward for the visual art What are your thoughts about this COVID-19 […]
Arts & Entertainments

It’s a plastic world

Posted on Author Our Reporters

What took hold of my mind once Greg Mbajiorgu’s Plastics, Plastics Everywhere got into my hands were the words of “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” by Samuel Taylor Coleridge, to wit, “Water, water everywhere,/nor any drop to drink”. Not unlike the sailor on the becalmed ship surrounded by water, our world today has been […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Chariots of Fire’ star, Ben Cross, dies after short illness

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chariots of Fire actor Ben Cross has died at the age of 72 after a short illness. Cross starred as the British Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams in the 1981 film, which won four Oscars, including best picture, reports Sky News. The film marked a turning point in British cinema and prompted writer Colin Welland […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: