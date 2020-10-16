Metro & Crime

Don’t surrender your life to domestic violence, lawmaker’s wife tells women

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Wife of the member representing Ikot Abasi, Eastern Obolo and Mkpat Enin Federal constituency, Mrs Idorenyin Charles Uduyok, has charged women to step out of abusive marriages than stake their lives for it.
Uduyok also called for vigilance on the part of women to be able to detect life-threatening signals and take drastic measures to stem the tide of domestic violence in the country.
The lawmaker’s wife was chatting with newsmen in Uyo on Friday in a reactoon to a recent police report on the arrest of one Okon-Abasi Etim Okon ‘m’ of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area who poured raw acid of his wife, Margaret Okon-Abasi Etim, while she was sleeping which cost her her life last Friday.
Uduyok, who condemned in totality such heinous acts, called for boldness on the part of women to step aside and preserve their lives, rather than die in an attempt to preserve and protect an abusive marriage.
She, however, sued for wisdom in inter-personal communications between spouses and deep respect on the part of wives when addressing their husbands to avoid triggering the monster which promotes domestic violence.

