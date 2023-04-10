Don’t take advice from sycophants, business mogul advises Tinubu

Philanthropist and a business mogul in Ogun State, Alhaja Kadijat Kuburat Adebisi Edionseri, has called on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to take advice from sycophants who are not passionate about the peace, unity and development of the country. Edionseri insisted that Tinubu cannot afford to fail Nigerians, hence he must surround himself with ‘true Nigerians’ whose ideas align with his own on the vision and plans he has for the country. An established socialite, popularly known as ‘Cash madam’ gave the advice at the weekend at a prayer session organised to mark her 88th birthday. The event, held at Kobiti Central mosque in Abeokuta, Ogun State, was attended by the former Military Administrator of Bauchi State, Navy Captain Rasheed Raji (rtd.), the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheik Sa’dallah Bamgbola and the Wakeelul Musli- meen of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Iskeel Lawal, among others. Speaking with journalists, Edionseri advised Tinubu not to renege on his campaign promises to Nigerians, saying “he (Tinubu) should not disappoint us, Nigerians have waited for this time for too long and he cannot afford to fail us.”

