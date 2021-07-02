Don’t take Niger Delta Avengers’ threat lightly, UNDEDSS tells FG

A civil society group and voice of the Niger Delta region, the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), has drawn attention to the second warning/ ultimatum of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), urging the Federal Government not to take the positions lightly. This was as the grassroots coalition of the Niger Delta fully welcomed Chief Government Ekpekpumpolo, aka GOC, aka Tompolo after a long break. In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by UNDEDSS Secretary-General, Chief Tony I. Uranta, the coalition said Niger Delta was not a conquered territory. The statement reads in part; “The Federal Government is advised not to take these positions lightly, or to depend on ‘jaded voices’ to rescue Nigeria from the very imminent Niger Delta crisis, reiterating that the Niger Delta is not a conquered territory.”

Like this: Like Loading...