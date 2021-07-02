Don’t take Niger Delta Avengers’ threat lightly, UNDEDSS tells FG

A civil society group and voice of the Niger Delta region, the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), has drawn attention to the second warning/ ultimatum of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), urging the Federal Government not to take the positions lightly. This was as the grassroots coalition of the Niger Delta fully welcomed Chief Government Ekpekpumpolo, aka GOC, aka Tompolo after a long break. In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by UNDEDSS Secretary-General, Chief Tony I. Uranta, the coalition said Niger Delta was not a conquered territory. The statement reads in part; “The Federal Government is advised not to take these positions lightly, or to depend on ‘jaded voices’ to rescue Nigeria from the very imminent Niger Delta crisis, reiterating that the Niger Delta is not a conquered territory.”
Ex-councillors protest nonpayment of N1.27bn allowance in Niger
Former local government councillors from the 274 wards in Niger State yesterday besieged and blocked the state Secretariat over nonpayment of allowances amounting to over one billion naira (N1billion). The aggrieved councillors locked the main gate, thereby disallowing workers from gaining entrance. The councilors, according to findings are those who served between 2016 and 2019 […]
Man raises the alarm, petitions police over threat to life
Following the plot to seize his 2,000 plots of land and acquired his oil mill business in Edo State, a businessman, Mr. Ebose Ezeigbebe, has petitioned the police high command over threat to his life and harassment by members of Obenevburibo community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government area of the state. Ezeigbebe was said to […]
Don’t allow robbers to have field day, Okiro tells Police officers
•It’s time for confidence building, weapons recovery –Amachree Following the murder of 73 persons, including 22 policemen and destruction of many critical security formations across the country under the guise of #EndSARS protests, security experts have urged the Nigeria Police to embark on confidence building programme and rededicate themselves to their duties. Former […]
