Don’t tamper with delegates’ list, APC group cautions party over court ordered rerun primary

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State Thursday asked the party to conduct the fresh primary as ordered by the court for Akoko Southeast/Southwest federal constituency before the deadline for the substitution of names in the electoral act.

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure had ordered a fresh primary for Akoko Southeast/Southwest federal constituency following the nullification of the primary that produced Mr Boyega Adefarati as the candidate of the party.

However, since the judgment was delivered, the party has not conducted another primary leading to tension among party loyalists in the federal constituency as the deadline for the submission of names ends on November 25 according to the electoral act.

This APC youth group under the auspices of National Renaissance Youth Vanguard asked the state’s party Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin to speak out on the modalities for the court ordered primary instead of keeping a graveyard silence on the details of the rerun primary.

The Legal Adviser of the group, Mr Kayode Adeola warned the leadership of the APC against any plans to subvert the will of the people of Akoko Southeast and Southwest Federal Constituency by manipulating the delegates list to be used for the rerun primary.

