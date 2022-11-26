Don’t toy with your future, Obi tells Nigerian youths

News Top Stories

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has told Nigerian youths to use the opportunity presented by the 2023 presidential elections to shape their future. Obi, who spoke on Friday at an International Youth Conference in Enugu, urged the youths to take back their country because it is their future they are toying with. “We are not unmindful of the odds stacked high against those who wish to take on the system. Indeed, the attacks coming at us from all angles prove that we are up against well entrenched interests,” the LP candidate stated. He said he was encouraged by the passion and commitment which the young people were bringing and by their determination to take back their country and build for themselves the kind of na-tion they desire.

“The evils that have plagued our country cannot and will not continue forever. Those who are plundering our treasuries will not be able to do so for much longer,” Obi predicted. Quoting the great American social crusader, Martin Luther Jr., Obi told them that; “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice,” adding, “the time for justice has come.

Let all those who love truth and justice arise and build their nation.” He blamed the nation’s problems on leadership, noting that all nations that made a difference had good leadership to drive their dreams. The LP flag bearer lamented that although Nigeria is called giant of Africa; “but we are on our knees, bogged down by numerous problems. Each time we attempt to stand up, it seems something is holding us down.

 

