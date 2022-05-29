Faith

Don’t treat evangelism with levity, cleric advises Christians

Posted on

The Assistant Pastorin- charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Throne of Grace, Ebute Metta, Lagos, Pastor Adebayo Adeyemo, has advised Christians to prioritise evangelism.

 

The cleric said the current state of insecurity, poverty and bloodshed across the nation showed there was a dire need to deepen the spread of the gospel, for evil doers to change. Lauding the church’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for driving the ‘light up’ crusade that has held and will still hold in several states, Adeyemo asked Christians to be more involved in evangelism and shine the light wherever they are. “You can see increase in evil, wickedness has multiplied. This church is crying out against evil.

 

Shedding of blood is an abomination, any land where blood is shed is cursed. We are struggling; there is poverty all over the place because of shedding of blood. Shedding of blood is an abomination,” he stated.

 

On the peaceful protest directed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to seek justice for Deborah Yakubu Samuel, he stated: “This call for peaceful protest is good when government has refused to do what is right.

When there is no justice evil will continue. It is the government that is weak.

 

Some of the leaders speaking are only making political statements not that they really mean what they are saying. “As Christians we are not permitted by law of the land and scripture to be violent, so we are not weak.

 

What these wicked people need is salvation because their hearts are filled with darkness, which is why we need to continue evangelism.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

