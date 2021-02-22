Don’t turn Imo into a war zone, PDP tells Uzodinma, Okorocha, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has condemned the violent clash between supporters of Senator Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodinma over a disputed property, Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartments.

This is also as the PDP has called on Governor Uzodinma, Senator Okorocha and the APC to desist from turning Imo into a theatre of war and conflict.

The party held that the face-off was not about the welfare of Imo people but about ownership of looted assets.

A recent statement by the Imo PDP spokesman, Ogubundu Nwadike regretted that the APC and its leaders were escalating tension and insecurity in Imo state while governance suffers.

The statement read in part: “The recent violence perpetrated by supporters of Senator Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodimma has stirred up tension and apprehension in the state thereby jeopardizing the atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

“The APC government in the state has created a Frankenstein monster which haunts the relative peace and social order in the state, Imo people are now living in fear and apprehension as hired hoodlums now have the run of the state.

“Only last week, it was Governor Uzodinma inviting the Nigerian Army to attack innocent residents of Orlu Local Government Area and environs on what is purely a failure of intelligence gathering by appropriate security agencies leading to the death of innocent civilians.”

