Metro & Crime

Don’t turn Imo into a war zone, PDP tells Uzodinma, Okorocha, APC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has condemned the violent clash between supporters of Senator Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodinma over a disputed property, Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartments.

 

This is also as the PDP has called on Governor Uzodinma, Senator Okorocha and the APC to desist from turning Imo into a theatre of war and conflict.

The party held that the face-off was not about the welfare of Imo people but about ownership of looted assets.

A recent statement by the Imo PDP spokesman, Ogubundu Nwadike regretted that the APC and its leaders were escalating tension and insecurity in Imo state while governance suffers.

The statement read in part: “The recent violence perpetrated by supporters of Senator Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodimma has stirred up tension and apprehension in the state thereby jeopardizing the atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

“The APC government in the state has created a Frankenstein monster which haunts the relative peace and social order in the state, Imo people are now living in fear and apprehension as hired hoodlums now have the run of the state.

 

“Only last week, it was  Governor Uzodinma inviting the Nigerian Army to attack innocent residents of Orlu Local Government Area and environs on what is purely a failure of intelligence gathering by appropriate security agencies leading to the death of innocent civilians.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Businessman killed in Ondo hotel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure A businessman was over the weekend killed in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be assassins. The 38-year-old businessman, identified as Babatunde Adeluka Olubasa, was shot dead at Helena Hotel where he had lodged at Ijapo in Akure, the state capital on Boxing Day. According to findings by New Telegraph, the […]
Metro & Crime

Cyprus-bound student held with 13kg hemp

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 23-year-old man, Sunday Solomon Odi, an intending student, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle hard drugs to Cyprus. Odu was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Special Area Command. The suspect, an indigene of Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi […]
Metro & Crime

SOKIPEP denies reports of ‘continuous’ attacks in Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

…sues for calm among ethnic groups Our Reporter The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP) forum, has described as false reports of ‘continuous killings’ in Southern Kaduna, saying the claim was aimed at disrupting the peace that is gradually returning to the area. According to SOKIPEP, the need to set the records straight, considering the fact […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica