Don’t turn your wives to widows while alive, says Hamzat

Disturbed by the growing rate of moral decadence occasioned by the abdication of responsibilities by husbands, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has called on husbands to be more responsible in order to uphold family values and tackle the myriad of problems facing the country. The deputy governor, who also tasked the religious leaders in the state to tailor their sermons on the importance of personal responsibility and family values, said that lack of personal responsibility is becoming an issue in the country and needs to be addressed if the country is to move forward.

Dr Hamzat said this while addressing thousands of Muslims at a special Jumat Service and Prayers in commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day. He said most people we call widows in society are not real widows as such, saying many of them have been made to become widows because their husbands have abdicated their responsibilities and made them needlessly suffer. He said there was a need for reorientation of people in order to uphold family values. Speaking at the commissioning of the ultra-modern Quranic Central Mosque and turbaning of Admiral Jubrila Ayinla and his wife, Alhaja Jemilah Ayinla, as the New Baba Adinni and Amira Tul-Mehmeen of the Quranic Muslim Community, respectively, Dr. Hamzat, said that not all the nation’s problems were caused by the leaders. The deputy governor said: “A lot of people do say that the problem with Nigeria is leadership. Well, I want to say that, it is not 100% correct in my view. The problem is that the family has broken up, and there is a lack of personal responsibility in the country. Many people have left their responsibilities undone, which is having negative effects on society and the country at large. ”

He therefore called on all citizens, irrespective of their religion, to take personal responsibility very seriously and play their roles effectively and efficiently, adding that leadership starts from the home, which is the bedrock of any developed society. In his paper titled: “Revisiting the Centrality of the Mosque and the Quran in Islam,” the Guest Speaker, Prof. Tajudeen Gbadamosi, stressed the importance of the Quran as a book of guidance which must be studied by all Muslims to know.

He urged parents to learn from the Holy Quran’s guidance and the Prophets’ examples that they have a responsibility to command their children to serve and worship the Almighty Allah and keep them safe from hell. He said they should show concern about their children’s religious commitments and success in the hereafter.

The Guest Speaker added that there is a need to establish classes for the study of the Quran for the benefit of all categories of worshippers: males and females, the young, middle-aged, and senior citizens. He stated that tutors should be engaged from reputable schools and centres across the country to teach the people in the centre. Earlier, in his Welcome Address, the Vice President, Quranic Central Mosque, Lagos, Alhaji Shakirudeen Olatunji Giwa, disclosed that the new mosque was initially built in 1877, rebuilt and commissioned in 1987, and is now being reconstructed to an ultramodern standard through financial support received from members and non-members of the mosque. He used the opportunity to express appreciation to all who stood by them when renovation work was ongoing and thanked members of the Working Committee who devoted their time and energy to achieving the remarkable feat, stressing that the organisation will continue to seek support for the propagation of Islam. While congratulating the president of the organization, Admiral Jubrila Ayinla (Retd), and his wife, Alhaja Jemilah Ayinla, on their installation as Baba Adinni and Amira–Tu-Muhmeen of the Quranic Muslim Community, Nigeria, respectively, the Vice President noted that the installation was in recognition and endorsement of their immense service and support to the organization and would further serve as an impetus to do more.

