Don’t use act of violence to sway electorate, Oyetola warns PDP

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday warned hoodlums allegedly working for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sheath their swords and stop terrorising the residents of the state or they face the full wrath of law. Oyetola warned the PDP for it consistent act of violence in within the state ahead of July 16 governorship election.

The governor said he would not fold his hands and allow political thugs to terrorise the people of the state. Oyetola the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), who continued his governorship campaign at Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state visited the palace of Owa of Otan Aiyegbaju, Oba Lukman Ojo-Fadipe, before going for the rally held at St Thomas Secondary School, Otan-Aiyegbaju. Oyetola while addressing his supporters said: “You have all supported me to get the party ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) but I need more of your support by voting for me on July 16 governorship election. “Our administration has been feeding 30,000 vulnerable in the state for over one year. The workers should be assured that I will continue paying their salary during my second term in office.”

 

News

Group kicks against plot to destabilise Buhari’s government

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… vows to defend nation’s democracy The Nigeria First movement says it will resist any attempt by vested interests to destabilise President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The pan-Nigerian organisation said it is aware of the plot by disgruntled elements hiding under the nomenclature of activism to perpetrate evil in the country through the sponsorship of acts […]
News Top Stories

Abduction: CAN seeks closure of Northern boarding schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says govt learnt nothing from previous kidnappings Christian umbrella body, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on the Federal Government to, without delay, suspend all boarding facilities in both public and private schools in the North. Condemning the recent abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, CAN lambasted […]
News

How we foiled an attempted jailbreak in Edo, by NSCDC

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo State yesterday said it foiled a jailbreak attempt by inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) facility, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State on Wednesday. In a statement released in Benin, spokesperson for the NSCDC command, Richard Ogbebor, said the attempted […]

