Don’t use act of violence to sway electorate, Oyetola warns PDP

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday warned hoodlums allegedly working for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sheath their swords and stop terrorising the residents of the state or they face the full wrath of law. Oyetola warned the PDP for it consistent act of violence in within the state ahead of July 16 governorship election.

The governor said he would not fold his hands and allow political thugs to terrorise the people of the state. Oyetola the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), who continued his governorship campaign at Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state visited the palace of Owa of Otan Aiyegbaju, Oba Lukman Ojo-Fadipe, before going for the rally held at St Thomas Secondary School, Otan-Aiyegbaju. Oyetola while addressing his supporters said: “You have all supported me to get the party ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) but I need more of your support by voting for me on July 16 governorship election. “Our administration has been feeding 30,000 vulnerable in the state for over one year. The workers should be assured that I will continue paying their salary during my second term in office.”

