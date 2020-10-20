Don’t use force on #EndSARS protesters – Atiku

…as Lagos PDP slams Sanwo-Olu over curfew

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has warned against the use of force on the youths protesting against police brutality.

Atiku said on his verified Twitter handle that the protesters are not unreasonable and meant well for the country.

He expressed sad at the loss of lives following the infiltration of hoodlums in the #EndSARS peaceful protests.

Atiku added: “My appeal to the government of @MBuhari is that he must not succumb to the temptation to use further maximum force on #EndSARS protesters.

“The #EndSARS protesters are not unreasonable; they mean well and acted responsibly.

“This is the time to appeal to their reason by speedily implementing their reasonable demands.”

He warned that use of maximum force will aggravate, rather than placate the youths.

“When government shows that it cares, the citizens will fare well. Now is the time to apply reason, rather than brute force.

“And on that basis, I urge @MBuhari to talk to the nation, and particularly the youth of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the declaration of curfew in the state is ill-timed and capable of inflaming the situation in the state.

In a statement issued by the opposition party’s spokesman, Taofik Gani, and titled, ‘Curfew declaration: confrontational, ill-advised’, the PDP warned that curfew will trigger more protests in the state.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier announced a 24-hour curfew to curb violence arising from protests against police brutality and bad governance in the country.

The statement reads: “The PDP opines that the decision is confrontational, ill-advised and capable of inflaming the already compressed ‘beast’ in the peaceful demonstrators against Police brutality and other government-induced vices in the state.

“The governor must consequently take responsibility for any degeneration into maiming, killing, and oppressive arrest.

“The governor has again shown that ‘he acts copy and paste’ in governance, otherwise, the peculiarities of ancillary issues of agitations in the state are such that the governor only needs to act immediately rather than declaring curfew apparently because one or two governors did the same.

“The governor should simply have gone ahead to announce welfare supports for the Police command officers; declare the account of the LSSTF; stop toll collections in the state; announce at least 50 per cent tuition fees reduction in all state government schools; scrap or reduce by at least 50 per cent charges of Alpha Beta; discount by at least 40 per cent Lagos housing; reduce by at least 50 per cent cost of all state-owned transportation within the state; reduction of his emoluments and that of the House members to mention a few.

“If governor Sanwo-Olu does these in 48 hours, these protesters will calm down.”

