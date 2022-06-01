Don’t vote for any political party that does not have 40 to 60 provision for Nigerian youths and women – Ajadi

A vice-presidential hopeful on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi has bemoaned the frustrating conditions upon which Nigerian teachers work, reassuring them of improved conditions of service once elected.

Ajadi who made the observation at his office in Lagos said teachers in Nigeria and indeed all over the world, pay huge prices training the nation’s future leaders, and should be amongst the highest paid workers.

He however observed that this was currently not the case in the country, promising to make a difference.

According to Ajadi, any country’s graduates and technical products are as good as the teachers that teach them, and that due to this critical contrinution, that teachers in nigerian should actually enjoy.

He said it was a strong indictment that for several months now, undergraduates in the country has been left to rust at home, some wandering into danger, as a result of the ongoing strike by the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU).

Ajadi reiterated his position that the strike could have been avoided, had the government appreciated the role of teachers in the healthy development of the nation.

“What is it that the teachers are asking for that is too much for the government to give them?

“AS far as I am concderned, it took a due process for the teachers’ unions to make their calculations before arriving at what they are demanding.

“Besides, there is no reason why the government should not have arrived at an agreeable compromise with the teachers so that our children could go back to school”.

Ajadi lamented the lingering strike, adding that most Nigerians do not really understand the implication.

He said youths who were used to being busy due to academic activities had now been forced to roam about in the neighborhood, submitting that this menath more danger to the larger society.

He said any which appreciated its future would naturally cater for those who mould that future, wondering why this was not the case in Nigeria.

“Even the scripture has said that a labourer is worthy of his wages. It takes a lot to bring up youths, and these youths usually grow up to become important members of society, but unfortunately, the teachers who train these other professionals are left to languish in penury; this is totally not accepted, and I assure that my tenure in office will see an end to this”.

Ajadi said his shadow cabinet had already worked out an impressive condition of service for Nigerian teachers and that this would include better and regular pay, overtime allowances, improved retirement benefits, mout-watery benefits including study leave and family allowance.

He said the idea was to make teaching attractive, so that the teachers would have the right mindset to teach and so that the future of the country could be secured.

