Don’t vote for aspirants from North, Clark, Adebanjo, Pogu, Ohanaeze tell delegates

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has called on the delegates of all political parties to reject any presidential aspirant from the North and vote for only aspirants from the South in the forth coming primaries. Rising from an elaborate meeting on Friday in Abuja and attended by delegations of the constituent organisations, the group called on all politicians and professionals from the South not to accept, on any account, the position of Vice President in the forth coming presidential election. In a communiqué signed by Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, Ayo Adebanjo, leader, Afenifere, Pogu Bitrus, president- general, Middle Belt Forum, Professor George Obiozor, president-general, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, national chairman, PANDEF, the group stated that: “All delegates of all political parties, and true lovers of democracy, as a sacred obligation, to reject presidential aspirants, or candidates, from the North and only vote for those from the South in the party primaries.

“All politicians and professionals from the South should not to accept, on any account the position of vice president as that would amount to a shameful committal of present and future generations of Southern Nigeria to senseless political vassalage. “In observance of the principles of justice, equity, fairness and political inclusiveness, the South, and particularly the South East Zone, being the third leg on which Nigeria’s political trajectory had revolved, should produce the next President of the Country in 2023. This will bring the Igbo quest for full reintegration and reconciliation, since the end of the Civil War in 1970, to full realisation.

“We firmly reiterate our stance on the principle of zoning and power rotation between the North and the South, as the basis on which the Nigerian Federation has, since Independence, been premised. Unequivocally, the zoning and rotation of the presidency of Nigeria are fundamental to the future existence of the Country. ‘‘We condemn in strongest terms, obvious schemes by the two main political parties, the PDP and APC, ahead of their presidential primaries, to jettison the time-honoured principle of rotation, which has traditionally served as the glue holding the Federal Republic of Nigeria together.

“We also warn that the reported permutations by the main political parties to foist Northern presidential candidates on the nation would be a grave misadventure, with grim consequences on national concord and harmony. “SMBLF commends a number of northern governors who have demonstrated great patriotism by their public support for the rotation of the presidency to the South; to name a few, Malam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State. While equally urging other well-meaning northern leaders, who believe in the oneness of Nigeria, to support this cause, because therein lies the unity and progress of Nigeria. “On the worsening state of insecurity and rampaging violence across the country, Forum warns that Nigeria is plummeting into a state of total disorder and lawlessness, with attacks on innocent people resulting in kidnapping, loss of lives and destruction of properties happening in different parts of the country almost daily.

“Sadly, the federal government and its security agencies are not doing enough to arrest the situation, whereby people can no longer travel safely either by road, rail or even by air to Kaduna state in par-ticular. It is not only frightening but unimaginable that despite the heavy presence of military commands and installations in the State there could be such security challenges. ‘‘In terms, the killing of Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a student of the College of Education, Sokoto, by her Muslim schoolmates and the wild spread of violence that engulfed the state, following the arrest of two of her killers. Denounces the worrisome disregard for the inviolability of human life by terrorists, criminals and religious extremists in the country.

‘‘We likewise, strongly condemn the recent burning to death of a young man, a sound engineer, by commercial motorcyclists in Lagos, as well as the spree of killings and wanton destruction of properties and businesses owned by Southerners, particularly the occurrence, few days, at Dei Dei Market in Abuja. “The meeting resolved to resist, through all legitimate means, the barefaced attempts by religious fundamentalists to impose on the rest of us, a Nigeria of “one country, different laws”. Reaffirmed the commitment of the people of Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt to the restructuring of the country, in tandem with the Principles of true federalism, as was established by the founding Fathers of Nigeria.

