Don't vote Presidential Candidates above 70, Obi tells Nigerian youths

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has warned Nigerian youths not to vote any Presidential Candidate that is above 70 years as they have nothing to offer again. He stated this yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, capital city of Kebbi State while addressing the crowd during his campaign visit to the state, adding that the era of old age has gone. Obi explained further that February 25 Presiden tial Election is for the youth while urging them to shun anybody who is above 70 years as they are not competent to address the problems of Nigeria.

‘‘I am ready to support the North most especially on agriculture and minerals resources, we cannot de- pend on oil, Nigeria economy needs diversification,” he said. Obi emphasised that he is the only candidate that qualifies to rule the country now based on his past records as a former Governor of Anambra State.

“The state operated with three banks and I left billions of Naira in the three banks when I was leaving the office, I paid all the retired workers their pensioners and gratitude,” he said. Also speaking, the Labour Party Governorship Candidate in the state, Paul Gambo Tasai, appeal to the people of state to vote for the Labour Party as it is the only party that can rescue Nigeria from this ugly situation. He assured the people that if the party wins the election from top to down they would see changes in the country as the government would be for the youths.

 

