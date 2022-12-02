News Top Stories

Don’t worry your salary arrears will be paid, Osodeke assures ASUU members

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) president, Emmanuel Osodeke has assured his members that the government will settle their salary arrears arising from the Federal Government’s no-work, no-pay policy. He gave the assurances yesterday at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State while addressing the school’s branch of the Union during their special congress/protest rally.

However, Osodeke said the Union’s next action would be decided at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. “The seven months’ plus salary arrears have been moved from a TSS account to a private account. We have evidence. Wehavemadeadecision that nobody can touch that money until they pay it to you,” he said.

The President said the Union was not defeated in the struggle but only obeyed a court order to call off its eight-month strike and return to work. According to him, among other gains of the struggle are that those who were against the Union such as Pro-Chancellors and Vice Chancellors are now sympathetic to their cause. HeaddedtheFederalGovernment’sdecisiontobudget N470 billion for education in the 2023 budget is another plus. The union urged the Federal Government to honour all agreementswiththem for industrial harmony and stability in the education sector. MOUAU lecturers marched through the university carrying placards to demonstrate against the Federal Government’s no-work, no-pay stance.

 

