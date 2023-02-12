Faith

Don’t write youself off

Posted on Author Arch Bishop Prof. Isaac Oludele Comment(0)

TEXT: Job 14:7; Genesis 37:36; Genesis 39:20; 1 Chronicles 4:9. Job 14:7. “For there is hope of a tree, if it be cut down, that it will sprout again, and that the tender branch thereof will not cease”. Genesis 37:36. “And the Midianites sold him into Egypt unto Potiphar, an officer of Pharaoh’s and captain of the guard”. Genesis 39:20. “And Joseph’s master took him, and put him into the prison, a place where the king’s prisoners we’re bound: and he was there in the prison”. 1 Chronicles 4:9. “And Jabez was more honourable than his brethren: and his mother called his name Jabez, saying, Because I bare him with sorrow”.

This year is another opportunity to Re-write the story of your life. This Year should not be a year of murmuring, complaining or shifting blames on others but should be a time of taking responsibilities, a time of Re-evaluation, meditation, Re-strategising and a time to start afresh. You can start once again. You can start all over again. It is not too late until it is late. Making several attempts or efforts to achieve success with little or no positive results in the past should not hinder you from making any other attempts again. You must not be hindered or limited by any past experiences that yielded no good results.

Brethren, you need to try more or try one more time. Never be weary. Never be tired. Don’t quit and don’t give up. Jabez’s mother lost hope over him to become someone important in life. She did not see any good thing inhim but could only see sorrows in his life but Jabez had another mind. Jabez did not giveupoverhissituation. Hedid not write himself off because he was born in sorrows but he believed that God can turn around hislifeandwenttoHiminprayer and God gave him a new beginning. After your encounter with this message God can give you a new beginning. Joseph went through series and chains of problems, obstacles, insults, assaults, obstacles, reproaches, humiliations but despite all things he went through, he remain focused and also stayed with God and eventually, the Creator of Heaven and the Earth changed his destiny and he became who God designed him to be. Today marks the beginning of a NEW DAWN in your life in Jesus Name. Remain blessed.

PRAYER POINTS:

  1. Father, I refuse to loose hope in Jesus Name.

  2. Oh Lord, I refuse to give up in Jesus Name.

  3. My glory shall manifest in Jesus Name.

    1. All my attempts and efforts shall yield positive results in Jesus Name.
 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Listening to your children

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele

In this part of the world it is common knowledge that parents do not really like listening to what their children want to say. They feel they have nothing to say. Some even find it even highly offensive whenever their children say they want to tell them something. Other parents shut them up and go […]
Faith

OAIC holds convention urges harmonious living among Nigerians

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) has called for peace among Nigerians. At the conclusion of its 2022 convention titled:”Thus Saith The Lord”, leaders of the body expressed worry at the level of acrimony particularly among candidates and loyalists of different political parties in the country. The body at the two-day programme, Friday and […]
Faith

U.S encouraging impunity, lawlessness in Nigeria, says Revd. Para-Mallam

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Global Mission Leader and renowned peace advocate, Revd. Gideon Para-Mallam has accused the government of the United States of America (USA) of encouraging impunity and lawlessness which is perpetrated against the Nigerian people, by the current dispensation in the country.   The cleric, who was reacting to the recent removal of Nigeria from the list […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica