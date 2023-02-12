Don’t write youself off

TEXT: Job 14:7; Genesis 37:36; Genesis 39:20; 1 Chronicles 4:9. Job 14:7. “For there is hope of a tree, if it be cut down, that it will sprout again, and that the tender branch thereof will not cease”. Genesis 37:36. “And the Midianites sold him into Egypt unto Potiphar, an officer of Pharaoh’s and captain of the guard”. Genesis 39:20. “And Joseph’s master took him, and put him into the prison, a place where the king’s prisoners we’re bound: and he was there in the prison”. 1 Chronicles 4:9. “And Jabez was more honourable than his brethren: and his mother called his name Jabez, saying, Because I bare him with sorrow”.

This year is another opportunity to Re-write the story of your life. This Year should not be a year of murmuring, complaining or shifting blames on others but should be a time of taking responsibilities, a time of Re-evaluation, meditation, Re-strategising and a time to start afresh. You can start once again. You can start all over again. It is not too late until it is late. Making several attempts or efforts to achieve success with little or no positive results in the past should not hinder you from making any other attempts again. You must not be hindered or limited by any past experiences that yielded no good results.

Brethren, you need to try more or try one more time. Never be weary. Never be tired. Don’t quit and don’t give up. Jabez’s mother lost hope over him to become someone important in life. She did not see any good thing inhim but could only see sorrows in his life but Jabez had another mind. Jabez did not giveupoverhissituation. Hedid not write himself off because he was born in sorrows but he believed that God can turn around hislifeandwenttoHiminprayer and God gave him a new beginning. After your encounter with this message God can give you a new beginning. Joseph went through series and chains of problems, obstacles, insults, assaults, obstacles, reproaches, humiliations but despite all things he went through, he remain focused and also stayed with God and eventually, the Creator of Heaven and the Earth changed his destiny and he became who God designed him to be. Today marks the beginning of a NEW DAWN in your life in Jesus Name. Remain blessed.

PRAYER POINTS:

Father, I refuse to loose hope in Jesus Name. Oh Lord, I refuse to give up in Jesus Name. My glory shall manifest in Jesus Name. All my attempts and efforts shall yield positive results in Jesus Name.

