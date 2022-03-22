Sports

Dope: Blessing Okagbare accepts 10-year ban

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare has failed to appeal a 10-year ban slammed on her by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Disciplinary Tribunal.

The 33-year-old received the punishment after the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances was confirmed in her system.

Okagbare also refused to co-operate with the AIU’s investigation into her case.

She had threatened to take up her right to appeal against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 30 days, which elapsed on March 18, 2022.

CAS has now confirmed that the former Commonwealth Games double sprint champion did not file any appeal upon enquiry.

”Please be advised that at the time of writing, no appeals have been filed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in relation to this matter,” CAS Communications Officer, Katy Hogg, said.

Okagbare had denied taking prohibited substances by injection or at all.

She pointed to her long history of ‘negative’ tests, including 10 of the 12 she underwent between April 16 2021 and July 30, 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup: Leicester overcome Brentford scare as Burnley cruise past Fulham

Posted on Author Reporter

*Abraham hat-trick sees off Luton Premier League high-flyers Leicester City had to come from behind to avoid an FA Cup upset at Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford. The hosts took an early lead when Mads Bech Sorenson poked in and had the better chances during a first half when a much-changed Leicester side struggled for fluency. […]
Sports

‘Nwankwo must leave Crotone to earn Eagles invitation’

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has told Simy Nwankwo to leave Serie A side Crotone if he is to have any chance of playing in the Nigeria senior national team again. Nwankwo has had a record-breaking season with Crotone in the Italian top-flight. The 28-year-old is the joint third-highest goalscorer in the Serie A with […]
Sports

Man United unveil third kit for new season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have unveiled their third kit for the 2020/2021 season. Designed with adidas, the kit presents a visually distinctive design, inspired by striped jerseys from the club’s history. “From United’s first striped kit over 100 years ago, to the eye-catching designs of the 1970s and 80s, the latest release aims to provide a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica