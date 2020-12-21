Sports

Dope: Former weightlifting champion, Kashirina, suspended

Russia’s five-time world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation.
Kashirina, who won silver at the 2012 Olympics and five gold medals at the World Championships between 2010 and 2018, was one of the favourites for a gold medal at next year’s Tokyo Games, reports Reuters.
According to Russian news agency, TASS, Kashirina, 29, was suspended after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) took results of doping tests of Russian athletes between 2012 and 2015 from the Moscow Laboratory during an investigation.
She previously served a two-year suspension from 2006-08 for violating anti-doping rules and her latest ban will prevent her from competing during the Games qualification period which runs until April 2021.
Kashirina would have had to compete as a neutral as Russian athletes remain barred from major international events, including the Olympics, under the country’s flag until 2022.
A Swiss court upheld doping sanctions on Russia this week but halved the original four-year WADA ban.

