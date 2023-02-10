Doping: AIU’s hammer falls on Oduduru

…athlete faces 6-year ban

It is not a good time for Nigeria star, Divine Oduduru, after he was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit of two potential Anti- Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) while also seeking a six-year ban against the Nigerian. In a press release by AIU on Thursday February 9, and made available to New Telegraph, it was stated that the sprinter has been notified of potential ADRVs.

“The sprinter has been notified of potential ADRVs for possession (Rule 2.6 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules; ADR) and/or use or attempted use of multiple Prohibited Substances (Rule 2.2 ADR). He has been provisionally suspended immediately.” the AIU statement read in part. “These alleged violations stem from an AIU investigation based on information in a criminal charge brought against US-based “naturopathic” therapist Eric Lira, on 12 January 2022, by the United States Department of Justice under the Rodchenkov Act. “Lira is alleged to have supplied performance- enhancing drugs to athletes before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (delayed until summer 2021 because of the COVID- 19 pandemic).

“The complaint against Lira provides specific information regarding persons identified as ‘Athlete 1’ and ‘Athlete 2’. In February 2022, a sole arbitrator of the AIU Disciplinary Tribunal concluded that they were “comfortably satisfied” that ‘Athlete 1’ was Oduduru’s team-mate, Blessing Okagbare, and banned her from the sport for ten years, which was increased to an 11-year ban in June 2022 following further charges brought by the AIU” The AIU stated that based on the information in the complaint, including text conversations gotten from Okagbare’s mobile phone by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and further evidence obtained from the AIU investigation, the AIU alleges that Oduduru is ‘Athlete 2’ identified in the complaint.

