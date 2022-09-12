Sports

Doping: Nwokocha must clear herself, says Ogunkoya

Former international, Falilat Ogunkoya, has said Grace Nwokocha should be ready to defend herself in the ongoing investigation into her doping case.

 

The athlete who was part of the quartet that won the women 4x100m relay gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this year was recently provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit after she was found with the usage of banned substances (Ostarine and Lingandrol) in her sample.

 

Nwokocha and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria have requested for the B sample with Ogunkoya saying the athlete herself must come out and defend herself.

 

According to her, all athletes are responsible for whatever goes into their system and should take more caution in taking anything especially foods. She added that the country had nothing to worry about and must accept the outcome of whatever comes from the investigation.

“I am not surprised, but we have to take it, there’s nothing anybody can do about the issue,” she said. “We have to be positive ahead of the B sample, but we have to move on and see how to stop such happening in the future. “Nigeria doesn’t need to worry or clear itself; the athlete will face the doping herself, she will have to defend herself about the doping issue.”

 

