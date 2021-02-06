Arts & Entertainments

Dorathy’s look alike drops jaw-dropping picture

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Facebook user, Blessing Imoh Nsek, has left the internet in shock after sharing a look-alike photo of the popular reality star, Dorathy Bachor. In a challenge gathering momentum on Facebook, Blessing shared a photo of herself looking just like Dorathy’s twin sister. Sharing the photo, the busty celebrity look-alike wrote: “Celebrity look alike challenge.,.. people say I look like dorathy bbn.” Even though she looks younger than the reality star, the resemblance remains super noticeable as her followers agree with her in numbers.

