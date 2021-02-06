Dorathy’s look alike drops jaw-dropping picture

A Facebook user, Blessing Imoh Nsek, has left the internet in shock after sharing a look-alike photo of the popular reality star, Dorathy Bachor. In a challenge gathering momentum on Facebook, Blessing shared a photo of herself looking just like Dorathy’s twin sister. Sharing the photo, the busty celebrity look-alike wrote: “Celebrity look alike challenge.,.. people say I look like dorathy bbn.” Even though she looks younger than the reality star, the resemblance remains super noticeable as her followers agree with her in numbers.
Related Articles
Calis Bless drops new single ‘You’
Fast rising female artiste, Ahigbe Omoye Blessing, (aka Calis Bless) has released Afro-pop single titled ‘You’. The single has been described as a comeback hit to the Nigerian music industry, after a previous attempt two years earlier. Calis Bless graciously vibe to a rich Afro-fusion sound adorned with great lyrical dexterity in the tune produced […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Politician sneaks out of zoom meeting after placing picture on camera
A politician in Mexico has been accused of using a photograph to fake her attendance during a Zoom meeting. Mexico City congresswoman Valentina Batres Guadarrama was caught on camera sneaking out of the meeting after using a photo of herself to pretend like she was still there According to Mexico News Daily, Ms Guadarrama […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How boy was rescued after stepmother chained him for two years alongside animals
A young boy, Jibril Aliyu, from Badariya Area of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State has been rescued from the hands of his wicked stepmothers who chained him for two years. Little Jibril reportedly lost his mother two years ago and ever since then, he was denied shelter, clothing, food, not to talk of healthcare. According to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)