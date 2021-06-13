Faith

Dorgu, Adetoro shine at CCC quiz

Miss Mary Dorgu has emerged the overall winner at this year’s annual Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters Quiz. With 35 points, Dorgu humbled 11 other contestants to win the coveted prize of a posh laptop. Her closest rival, Emmanuel Adetoro, garnered 32 points to secure the second spot, while Mercy Dorgu placed third with 30 points.

 

The competition, which was held within the premises of the church at Ketu, Lagos on Saturday, among other activities, heralded the annual Juvenile Harvest which comes up every first Sunday of June in all CCC parishes worldwide.

 

According to the organisers, the competition provides a medium to help young people to understand the awesomeness of God and the reason behind the church was established. Dorgu Mary described the journey to victory as stressful.

 

She, however, urged young people to embrace the reading culture, adding that it pays to be diligent. Also, the first runner-up, Emmanuel Adetoro, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the competition for the opportunity it provided for spiritual growth.

 

His words: “It feels good to emerge second, knowing how competitive the competition was. I’ve learnt a lot. I would advise my seniors and juniors to devote more time to things like this.

 

It will enrich them.” Also weighing in, a Sunday School teacher, Brother Samuel Morkah, said the importance of the Annual Quiz cannot be overemphasised, noting that among other benefits it helps in growing wonderful children for Christ.

 

He said:” “It feels good to be part of this wonderful moment. The programme was fantastic. Starting from preparation, the anxiety from the children, the joy the teachers feel and seeing the dividend of the work we have put in place, it feels really good.”

