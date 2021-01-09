Dormant account balances, unclaimed dividends: FG’s plan stirs concerns among stakeholders

The coming into force of the new Finance Act 2020, which among other provisions, allows the Federal Government to “borrow” unclaimed dividends in a listed company and unutilized amounts in a dormant bank account outstanding for six years or more, is stirring concerns among analysts, findings by Saturday Telegraph show. Although the law provides that the original owners of the money can claim it at any time, analysts and shareholders are worried that the Act is in conflict with the provisions of the constitution.

For instance, in his reaction, a Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Barrister Patrick Chukwunyem, argued that the Act would be struck out by the courts because it conflicts with section 44(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended. Also criticizing the new law, a Professor of Finance and Forensic Accounting and Visiting Professor of Forensics, Copper Stone University, Zambia, Professor Richard Mayungbe, said it amounted to, “daylight stealing by the government.” According to him, the constitution clearly bars the government from taking over people’s property. He, however, said that while he was confident that the various shareholders’ associations in the country will go to court and prevent the government from taking over unclaimed dividends, owners of dormant bank accounts may not be able to effectively organise to stop the government.

While, in his reaction, the Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy, Dr. Boniface Chizea, said: “Monies left unattended in accounts often in the past are used by the organisation with only book returns by way of interest payments.

But if government takes such monies over, what arrangements will be put in place for accountability should an entitled owner surface? And how robust is such provisions? Those are the considerations that will matter. Commenting on the issue in a report obtained by Saturday Telegraph, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers Limited, said that while they believe that the owners of unclaimed dividends and dormant bank accounts should not be worried about the new law, they(analysts) were concerned about the government’s capacity to effectively manage the funds.

They stated: “While we agree with the public outcry that dividends and bank balances are private wealth of investors, either individuals or corporate entities and negates the provisions of the constitution when converted to federal wealth, we expect this policy move to benefit the fund owners as such funds (unclaimed dividends) is expected to earn interests payable to the beneficiaries instead of the previous arrangement where unclaimed dividends serve the holding firms.” According to the analysts, while they expect the government’s move to: “Trigger reactivation of dormant account of many banks and force many to try to retrieve their unclaimed dividends, we are concerned about the ability of the government to manage such funds effectively considering that a lot of resources will need to be deployed.” The Founder, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunday Nwosu, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph said the shareholders are totally against the Federal Government’s plan to borrow unclaimed dividends.

“The war is not yet over and we are going to fight it,” he said. Nwosu said dividends are private wealth of investors, either individuals or corporate entities and the idea of converting such private wealth to Federal Government’s revenue negates the relevant provisions of the rights to own property and asset as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution, as amended. “The unclaimed dividends belong to shareholders of companies and there is adequate provision that in the event of failure to claim; that such fund should revert back to the operations of the company. There are good structures around this position. Further, recovery by shareholders has thus been seamless.

Rather than try to expropriate, government should enhance the structures,” he said. According to Nwosu, government lacks the capacity to manage unclaimed dividends and has equally demonstrated poor understanding of the administrative issues surrounding the unclaimed dividends as existed in the subsisting statutes. The Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, who frowned at the Federal Government’s plan to borrow unclaimed dividends said the initiative would further complicate the issue.

“I think SEC is doing a great job on how to reduce the unclaimed dividends through the e-dividends mandate. The Federal Government should keep clear from unclaimed dividends and look elsewhere more appropriate to borrow money. “If they want to raise money, they should follow the due process and come to the capital market instead of trying to take shareholders’ money. SEC is on top of the game to ensure reduction of unclaimed dividends through e-dividend,” he said.

