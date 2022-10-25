Sports

Dortmund out for revenge against Man City

It was a good weekend for the boys in black and yellow. The team managed to overturn their negative goal difference with a 5-0 win against Stuttgart, while league leaders Union Berlin dropped points at the hands of none other than bottom dwellers Bochum!

The squad will surely be in high spirits, as this is one of the few convincing victories they have managed so far this season. In the post-match press conference, Edin Terzic emphasized that the team should not be satisfied with this one victory, but rather use it to build upon. And speaking of building upon a victory.

The next assignment almost could not be any more different, as the team welcomes the mighty Manchester City on Tuesday for a shot at advancing into the knockout stages of this year’s Champions League.

If Dortmund can manage something similar to what they achieved in the first leg against The Citizens, we’ll surely be in for an intense match! Pep Guardiola’s troops seem almost bulletproof at times, but lately they have been showing some small cracks in their stringent approach.

Since the last meeting between BVB and The Citizens, the Manchester based club has lost to Liverpool (1-0) and beaten Brighton (3-1).

The surprise here not being Liverpool, but Brighton. The Seagulls actually had the majority of possession as well as most passes completed between the two sides.

They almost equaled Manchester City in shots (8 to 10), and all in all, it could easily have been a draw on another day.

 

