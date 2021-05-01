Sports

Dortmund score five to reach German Cup final

Borussia Dortmund hammered second-tier Holstein Kiel to set up a German Cup final meeting with RB Leipzig.
Dortmund became the first team to score five goals in the first half of a German Cup semi-final tie – but did not score again after the 41st minute, reports the BBC.
Giovanni Reyna scored twice, with Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard and Jude Bellingham also on the scoresheet.
Jadon Sancho set up Reyna’s opener and England team-mate Bellingham for the fifth.
They were without Erling Braut Haaland through injury.
Dortmund’s final against Leipzig – who beat Werder Bremen in a dramatic extra-time finish – is on Thursday, May 13.
It will be a meeting of two managers who are leaving their jobs at the end of the season. Edin Terzic is only Dortmund interim boss and will be replaced by Marco Rose.
Julian Nagelsmann is leaving Leipzig for Bayern Munich, with Jesse Marsch taking his place.

