Dortmund target Onuachu as Haaland’s replacement

German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have joined in the chase for the signature of Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu and have reportedly approached his Belgian side KRC Genk.

 

According to Sky Sports, as per German publications Express, Dortmund are reportedly bracing up for the imminent departure of top striker Erling Haaland, who is the primary target of nearly every major club in Europe.

 

The eight-time German league champions have been linked with a host of strikers to fill the youngster’s shoes, including Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi, and Ajax forward Sebastian Haller.

 

Onuachu’s name has also popped up among the strikers interesting Dortmund after the Nigerian ace’s blistering start to the 2021-22 season.

 

After scoring 35 goals in all competitions last term, Onuachu has found the back of the net 11 times in 15 games so far for Racing

