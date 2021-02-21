Do’s and Dont’s for a healthy Vagina

It is said that health is wealth and there is no beauty if any part
of the body is ill. This is why paying attention to every part of
the body is very important.
The following are a few things to do and not to do, to maintain
a healthy Vagina.
1) Your vagina is what you eat. If you take too much sugar,
you may suffer from exacerbation of yeast infection. Unsweetened
yoghurt or probiotics are good for vagina health. Your
vagina needs good bacteria in it to stay healthy and ward off
infections.
Though this needs to be verified, some research stated that taking
enough unsweetened yoghurt can also help improve how the
vagina smells.
2) Pee before and after sex: this helps void all the urine in your
bladder, lessening the possibility of bacteria sitting around and
multiplying inside your body. It flushes any bacteria through the
pipe your urine passes through.
3) Choose your lube and condom wisely. Coconut oil still remains
the best lube. In most cases, some lube can cause rash as side effect.
4) Do not apply scented products in your vagina or any product
that promise to make your vagina smell like roses
5) Always wash new underwear before wearing. Remember, you
don’t know how they are packed, produced etc. Just stay safe by
washing them before use.
6) Try to sleep without underwear at night
7) Wash your vagina with clean, clear and warm water.
8)Do not poke unwashed fingers in your Vagina all in the name
of checking or smelling your discharge.
9)Dry your underwear in a cool place. Ensure the part that come
in contact with your vagina, anus is always turned inward when
you dry. Do not expose the part that come in contact with your
vagina(so many things flying in the air.
10) change your sanitary towel frequently.