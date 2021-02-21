Body & Soul

Do’s and Dont’s for a healthy Vagina

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

It is said that health is wealth and there is no beauty if any part
of the body is ill. This is why paying attention to every part of
the body is very important.

 

The following are a few things to do and not to do, to maintain
a healthy Vagina.

 

1) Your vagina is what you eat. If you take too much sugar,
you may suffer from exacerbation of yeast infection. Unsweetened
yoghurt or probiotics are good for vagina health. Your
vagina needs good bacteria in it to stay healthy and ward off
infections.

 

Though this needs to be verified, some research stated that taking
enough unsweetened yoghurt can also help improve how the
vagina smells.

 

2) Pee before and after sex: this helps void all the urine in your
bladder, lessening the possibility of bacteria sitting around and
multiplying inside your body. It flushes any bacteria through the
pipe your urine passes through.

 

3) Choose your lube and condom wisely. Coconut oil still remains
the best lube. In most cases, some lube can cause rash as side effect.

 

4) Do not apply scented products in your vagina or any product
that promise to make your vagina smell like roses

 

5) Always wash new underwear before wearing. Remember, you
don’t know how they are packed, produced etc. Just stay safe by
washing them before use.

 

6) Try to sleep without underwear at night

7) Wash your vagina with clean, clear and warm water.

 

8)Do not poke unwashed fingers in your Vagina all in the name
of checking or smelling your discharge.

9)Dry your underwear in a cool place. Ensure the part that come
in contact with your vagina, anus is always turned inward when
you dry. Do not expose the part that come in contact with your
vagina(so many things flying in the air.

 

10) change your sanitary towel frequently.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Olaniyi Oyedemi Decorated

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Property guru and managing Director of PWAN Plus and Business Concerns, an affiliate of Property African Network (PWAN Group), Julius Olaniyi Oyedemi, has added another feather to his cap.   He was decorated with an honorary Doctorate Degree by the American European University, for his distinguished achievements in real estate development and management.   Perfecting […]
Body & Soul

Charmless charm

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Tethered on trees far back into the compound were goats and rams of different sizes.   Towards their right was what appeared like a market. People were milling about, minding their businesses.   The compound wasn’t bounded. Their eyes could travel miles. Debola stared at the receding back. She was rooted to a spot. Her […]
Body & Soul

Oba Faluade in cloud nine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A renowned Ifa Priest and Olu of Ibogun, Owu Kingdom, Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State, Oba Fakayode Faluade is in cloud nine.   The reason is his contribution to frontiers of herbal medicine as he formulated a remedy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the human race.   As a proof, he successfully […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica